    CBSE Class 12 result 2019 declared; How to check

    New Delhi, May 02: The CBSE Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The class 12th result is available on the CBSE official website.

    CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 to be out soon, details here

    The results once declared will be available on cbse.nic.in.

    The teachers have been instructed to give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers. "This year, the marking scheme prepared for the evaluators highlights the priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers given by students other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme," the CBSE notification mentioned.

    It was earlier reported that it would be declared in the third week of May.

    How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019:

    • Go to cbse.nic.in
    • Click on the relevant link of your stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
