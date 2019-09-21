CBSE Class 10, 12 sample question paper released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: The CBSE Class 10, 12 sample question paper has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exams will be conducted in February and the official date for the same will be released soon. The sample question papers for Bengali, English, Arabic, Accountancy, Physical Science, Geography, Mathematics, and Chemistry have been released.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the proposal of paying the CBSE exam fee of around 3 lakh students of Class 10, 12 students of government schools from 2019-20. The move will cost the government around Rs 57 crore. The sample question papers are available on cbseacademic.nic.in.