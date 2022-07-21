JEE Main Session 2 admit card likely to be released today: How to download

KVPY exam goes, to be replaced with INSPIRE

Uttarakhand: Sick woman carried on shoulders for 12 km to see doctor

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Board to make important announcement today

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 21: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to announce Class 10th and 12th Results 2022 soon on its official websites. The board is likely to make a statement today on the announcement of the result date.

Over 35 lakh students, who appeared for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year, are waiting for CBSE Results 2022.

The CBSE conducted board exams in two terms, that is, Term 1 and Term 2, this year for the first time. It already declared the result for Term 1 exams in March 2022, however, the overall pass percentage will be released following the announcement of Term 2 exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022: Check on digilocker

Once declared, students can also check the Class 10 and 12 Term 2 board exam results on various mobile applications like UMANG, and DigiLocker, apart from the official website of CBSE.

CBSE Results 2022: Where to check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: How to check

Go to the official websites -- cbse.gov.in , cbseresults.nic.in

, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 link

Fill in the required credentials like roll number

Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Take a printout for future references.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: How to check Via Umang App

Open Umang Application on your phone.

Sign in using the login credentials such as a registered mobile number.

Now click on, "All Services."

Now click on, the "CBSE" option.

Click on the Class for which you want to check results.

Enter your roll number and other credentials.

Your Class 10th Term 2 Result or Class 12th Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future references.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: How to check Via DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

or open the DigiLocker app on your device. Enter PIN provided by your schools

Enter mobile number

Enter Aadhaar card number

Submit

View account

Download and keep a copy