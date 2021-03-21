CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 students to get a chance to apply for improvement in one subject

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 21: In a big relief for students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow Class 10 and Class 12 students to appear for improvement papers in order to better their scores.

The new improvement exam gives students an opportunity to improve their scores within the same academic year. That means, now, the students are no longer have to wait for a complete year and appear in the exam with the next batch

These changes are made in line with the National Education Policy- 2020, which aims to make exams low-stake and suggested giving multiple opportunities to board aspirants to score well.This is likely be a permanent feature from the coming academic session.

As per the new rule, students to improve their performance in any one subject will have to appear in the compartment exams which will be held "immediately after conduct of main exams".

The CBSE will be comparing the marks of both the main exams and the compartment exams, the better of the two marks obtained in the subject will be considered for declaration of results. Students will be issued combined mark sheets.

However, students who wish to improve their score in more than two subjects will have to wait an entire year and appear with the next batch.

Earlier, students had wait a complete year and appear in the exam with the next batch to improve their performance in board exams.