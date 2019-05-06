CBSE 10th Result 2019 declared

New Delhi, May 06: The CBSE 10th Result 2019 has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

On Sunday, Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE said that there is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today.

This year there have been several rumours about the date and time of the results. There were rumours that the results would be declared by April 12. The board had to clarify that the reports were fake.

The board had begun the process early this year following a Delhi High Court order that stated that the board should keep in mind the schedule for the under graduate admission at the Delhi University. The online registrations at the Delhi University would begin soon and the official date will be made known shortly. The results are available on cbse.nic.in and examresults.net.