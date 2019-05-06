  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE 10th Result 2019 declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: The CBSE 10th Result 2019 has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

    On Sunday, Rama Sharma, PRO CBSE said that there is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today.

    CBSE 10th Result 2019 declared

    This year there have been several rumours about the date and time of the results. There were rumours that the results would be declared by April 12. The board had to clarify that the reports were fake.

    The board had begun the process early this year following a Delhi High Court order that stated that the board should keep in mind the schedule for the under graduate admission at the Delhi University. The online registrations at the Delhi University would begin soon and the official date will be made known shortly. The results are available on cbse.nic.in and examresults.net.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    cbse results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue