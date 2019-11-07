  • search
    CBSE 10th, 12th practical exam 2020 date sheet released, Check here

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheets for the class 10 and 12 practical exams. The board has asked the schools to conduct the practical exam and project assessments from January 01, 2020, to February 7, 2020. The CBSE Board Exam 2020 will commence from February 15, 2020.

    CBSE 10th, 12th practical exam 2020 date sheet released, Check here

    CBSE: 10th, 12th practical exam Date sheet:

    • They will conduct the Practical Examination and Project Assessments from January 1 to February 7, 2020. Candidates appearing for the class 10 and 12 board examinations 2020 can visit the official website cbse.nic.in of the university to check the practical examination date sheet.

    CBSE exam venue:

    • The practical exam and project assessments will be done in the respective schools.

    CBSE Result/Marks 2020:

    • The marks will be uploaded on the CBSE internal website immediately after the assessment is over

    CBSE Board Practical Exam 2020 - Key Changes

    • Apart from notification, CBSE has announced the revised assessment pattern and requirement for internal assessment and practical examinations. Students are advised to go through the detailed instructions provided as part of the notification while preparing for the practical examination.
    • School will have to upload the marks immediately on the link provided by the board after the assessment is over.
    • CBSE has also asked the school to upload a group photograph of all the students with the external examiner and internal examiner and the observer. The photo should be clicked in the same laboratory where the practical exam will take place. The photo will have to uploaded on an app link provided by the board. The photo will be geo-tagged and time-tagged. CBSE has also advised schools to upload marks for practical exams on or before 7th February 2020, before the start of theory exam.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
