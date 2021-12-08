YouTube
    CAT 2021 answer key released: Last date to raise objection

    New Delhi, Dec 08: The CAT 2021 Answer key has released today. The same is available on the official website.

    Those who appeared in the management entrance exam will be able to check the CAT 2021 answer keys today. The test was held on November 28. The candidate response tab and objection management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11, an official note said.

    This year 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exams and the overall attendance was at 83 per cent. In all 2.30 lakh candidates registered for the test. The answer key would mention the correct answer to the questions that were asked in the exam. This would help candidates calculate their scores. The CAT 2021 answer keys are available oniimcat.ac.in.

    Read more about:

    answer key

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 12:33 [IST]
