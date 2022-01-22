Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details, pay scale, eligibility and more

New Delhi, Jan 22: Applications are invited from Indian Nationals for direct recruitment in the grade of Deputy Field Officer (GD) [Group 'B', non-gazetted] in Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India Organisation.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by sending the filled up application form to the address mentioned below.

The last date to apply for the post is till March 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 38 posts in the organization.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Balochi 04

Bhasa 02

Burmese 04

Dari 04

Dzonkha 04

Dhivehi 04

Kachin 04

Russian 08

Sinhala 04

Total 38

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

The post carries minimum pay of Rs 44,900/- in Level-7 of Pay Matrix and allowances as per CCS(RP) Rules 2016.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor's Degree with specified language as a subject. OR Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with :- (i) Two years Diploma in specified language. Or

(ii) Native Level Proficiency in specified language.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 21 and 30 Years (as on the closing date).

The upper age-limit is relaxable for identified categories [SC/ST - 5 years, OBC (Recognised by resolution issued by Govt. of India) - 3 years, Central Govt. Employees / Ex-servicemen, as per Central Government Orders in force].

The prescribed educational qualifications are minimum and mere possession of the same does not entitle candidates to be called for the selection process.

Read official notification here:

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process is conducted through written exam will have two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The exam will be for 4 hours duration and will carry 200 marks questions. Those candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for interview.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Where to apply

Eligible candidates applying for this post must submit self attested copies of certificate in respect of age, educational qualification and age-relaxation issued by the Competent Authority alongwith the application as per standard format annexed.

The envelope containing application (alongwith requisite certificates and two self-attested recent passport size colour photograph with name & DOB on the back) should be clearly superscribed as "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY FIELD OFFICER (GD)" and sent through ORDINARY POST addressed to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003.

The Cabinet Secretariat reserves the right to cancel or withdraw the recruitment process / revise number of vacancies, at any stage without assigning any reason.

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 16:42 [IST]