BSF Constable Recruitment 2020 full list: Check here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The BSF constable written exam result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted on October 18 2020 and November 8 2020 at the various recruitment centres. The list of both selected and disqualified candidates has been made available.

The curt offs have also been released. Candidates who have qualified the written exam would now be required to appear for the medical test. Candidates must fulfil the basic requirements laid out by the BSF. The medical exam test is scheduled to be held from December 1 2020 to December 14 2020. The complete list of the BSF Constable Recruitment 2020 is available here