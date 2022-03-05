BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022 released: Download here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Haryana Board has released the BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022. The same is available on the official website.

The BSEH Haryana Board Exams will begin on March 17. The Class 9 exams will be held between March 17 and April 31 and in the case of the Class 11 it would be conducted between March 17 and April 9.

The BSEH Class 9, 11 exams will be conducted in offline mode in a single shift from 8.30 am and 11 am. The BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022 is available on bseh.org.in.

BSEH Haryana Board 9th Exam Date Sheet 2022

Dates Subjects March 17 IT, ITES March 19 Hindi March 22 English March 24 Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc. March 26 Social Science March 29 Mathematics March 31 Science

BSEH Haryana Board 11th Exam Date Sheet 2022

Dates Subjects March 17 Computer Science, ITES March 19 English March 21 Home Science March 22 Punjabi March 24 Physics, Economics March 25 Physical Education March 26 Hindi March 28 Mathematics March 29 Biology, Psychology March 30 Political Science March 31 History, Business Studies April 1 Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration April 2 Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology April 4 Sociology, Entrepreneurship April 5 Fine Arts April 6 Geography April 7 Music Hindustani April 8 Retail, Automobile, IT &UTES, Patient Care, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Tourism etc. April 9 Military Science, Dance, Agriculture

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 13:29 [IST]