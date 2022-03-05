YouTube
    BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022 released: Download here

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The Haryana Board has released the BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022. The same is available on the official website.

    The BSEH Haryana Board Exams will begin on March 17. The Class 9 exams will be held between March 17 and April 31 and in the case of the Class 11 it would be conducted between March 17 and April 9.

    The BSEH Class 9, 11 exams will be conducted in offline mode in a single shift from 8.30 am and 11 am. The BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022 is available on bseh.org.in.

    BSEH Haryana Board 9th Exam Date Sheet 2022

    Dates Subjects
    March 17 IT, ITES
    March 19 Hindi
    March 22 English
    March 24 Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc.
    March 26 Social Science
    March 29 Mathematics
    March 31 Science

    BSEH Haryana Board 11th Exam Date Sheet 2022

    Dates Subjects
    March 17 Computer Science, ITES
    March 19 English
    March 21 Home Science
    March 22 Punjabi
    March 24 Physics, Economics
    March 25 Physical Education
    March 26 Hindi
    March 28 Mathematics
    March 29 Biology, Psychology
    March 30 Political Science
    March 31 History, Business Studies
    April 1 Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
    April 2 Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
    April 4 Sociology, Entrepreneurship
    April 5 Fine Arts
    April 6 Geography
    April 7 Music Hindustani
    April 8 Retail, Automobile, IT &UTES, Patient Care, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Tourism etc.
    April 9 Military Science, Dance, Agriculture

    Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 13:29 [IST]
    X