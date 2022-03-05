Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022 released: Download here
New Delhi, Mar 05: The Haryana Board has released the BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022. The same is available on the official website.
The BSEH Haryana Board Exams will begin on March 17. The Class 9 exams will be held between March 17 and April 31 and in the case of the Class 11 it would be conducted between March 17 and April 9.
The BSEH Class 9, 11 exams will be conducted in offline mode in a single shift from 8.30 am and 11 am. The BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022 is available on bseh.org.in.
BSEH Haryana Board 9th Exam Date Sheet 2022
|Dates
|Subjects
|March 17
|IT, ITES
|March 19
|Hindi
|March 22
|English
|March 24
|Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc.
|March 26
|Social Science
|March 29
|Mathematics
|March 31
|Science
BSEH Haryana Board 11th Exam Date Sheet 2022
|Dates
|Subjects
|March 17
|Computer Science, ITES
|March 19
|English
|March 21
|Home Science
|March 22
|Punjabi
|March 24
|Physics, Economics
|March 25
|Physical Education
|March 26
|Hindi
|March 28
|Mathematics
|March 29
|Biology, Psychology
|March 30
|Political Science
|March 31
|History, Business Studies
|April 1
|Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
|April 2
|Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
|April 4
|Sociology, Entrepreneurship
|April 5
|Fine Arts
|April 6
|Geography
|April 7
|Music Hindustani
|April 8
|Retail, Automobile, IT &UTES, Patient Care, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Tourism etc.
|April 9
|Military Science, Dance, Agriculture
