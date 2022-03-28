BSEB Matric Result 2022: Expected date, pass marks needed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Mar 28: The BSEB Matric Result 2022 will be released by the Bihar Board soon. The BSEB 10th Result 2022 once released will be available on the official website.

Reports say that the results are likely to be released by the end of this month. Further other reports said that the results could be declared by March 31 or the first week of April.

However there is also a chance that the process may be delayed to April as the board has decided to conduct the cancelled Mathematics paper.

The BSEB cancelled Class 10 Maths paper will be held on March 24 at the exam centres at Motihari district of Bihar town between 9.30am and 12.45 pm. The intermediate result had been released on March 16. A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams this year.

Students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the class 10 exams. Candidates should also score minimum passing marks in all individual subjects. Those who do not secure the minimum marks to pass in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental or supplementary exam. Last year the pass percentage in the BSEB Class 10 exam was 78.17 per cent.

The BSEB Matric Result 2022 once released will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:49 [IST]