Brawl over public urination: Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8: A person who intervened in a fight between two people on the road over urinating in public was stabbed to death in Delhi. The incident took place on Friday in Shastri Park area in the national capital.

The 25-year-old who got killed has been identified as Wasim, a resident of Loni, a PTI report quoted police as saying.

According to police, Wasim was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his uncle and brother when they saw a man, Varun, pleading for help on the road. Varun was asking for help as another person was arguing with him for urinating in the public.

Wasim asked the driver of the auto rickshaw to stop the vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and tried to pacify the two, police said.

However, an agitated accused, who has not been identified, stabbed Wasim and fled from the spot, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

Wasim was rushed to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered in the case, police said, adding efforts are on to trace the culprit.

In June this year, a man was stabbed to death in Aman Vihar area in outer Delhi when he tried to intervene in an argument between two men. The accused Kitab Singh, alias Kejriwal, works as a cook at a restaurant and saw the two men arguing over some issue. Nitish's brother Aatish was involved in the argument. Under the impression that Kitab Singh was from the opposing side and that he beat his brother, Nitish thrashed the accused.

