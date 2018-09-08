  • search

Brawl over public urination: Man stabbed to death in Delhi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 8: A person who intervened in a fight between two people on the road over urinating in public was stabbed to death in Delhi. The incident took place on Friday in Shastri Park area in the national capital.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The 25-year-old who got killed has been identified as Wasim, a resident of Loni, a PTI report quoted police as saying.

    According to police, Wasim was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his uncle and brother when they saw a man, Varun, pleading for help on the road. Varun was asking for help as another person was arguing with him for urinating in the public.

    Wasim asked the driver of the auto rickshaw to stop the vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and tried to pacify the two, police said.

    However, an agitated accused, who has not been identified, stabbed Wasim and fled from the spot, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

    Wasim was rushed to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

    An FIR has been registered in the case, police said, adding efforts are on to trace the culprit.

    [Delhi: Man who intervened in argument stabbed to death]

    In June this year, a man was stabbed to death in Aman Vihar area in outer Delhi when he tried to intervene in an argument between two men. The accused Kitab Singh, alias Kejriwal, works as a cook at a restaurant and saw the two men arguing over some issue. Nitish's brother Aatish was involved in the argument. Under the impression that Kitab Singh was from the opposing side and that he beat his brother, Nitish thrashed the accused.

    For more Delhi related news, click here

    Read more about:

    delhi new delhi crime

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 9:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue