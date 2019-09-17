BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019 details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: The BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019 details have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The registration process would conclude on September 26 2019 and the facility to make payment will be available until September 30.

Candidates can send their applications till October 4 2019 via offline mode (speed post) till October 21, 5 pm. 28 vacancies for the posts of mechanical (10) and civil engineering (18) are to be filled up.

A candidate should be at least of 21 years to apply. The upper age limit is 37 and for reserved category candidates it is 42 years. Candidates will need to pay Rs 750 as application fee and for reserved category it is Rs 200. More details are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.