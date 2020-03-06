BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2019 to be declared shortly

New Delhi

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 06: The BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The calendar indicated that the results would be released in the first week of March. It is now confirmed that the results would be declared today, March 6 2020.

The exams had been conducted at 718 centres across the state of Bihar and over 3 lakh candidates took part in it. There were 150 questions on general studies and the time was 2 hours to complete the test. The result once declared will be available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.