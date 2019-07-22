BPCL recruitment 2019: Apply now for 18 posts, read official job notice here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 22: As part of the BPCL recruitment 2019, recruitment to Chemist Trainee and General Workman Trainee posts have been announced.

In all there are 18 posts that have been announced. "Although the posts notified are for Kochi Refinery, the Corporation reserves the right to offer initial posting/subsequent transfer post appointment to any other location of BPCL, based on the business requirement from time to time," the job notice states. The online registration begins today.

The notice further reads, "first Class with 60% marks in Post-Graduation/Engineering Diploma is relaxed to 50% marks for SC/PwBD candidates, wherever reservation is applicable. The date of reckoning of the experience criteria is 01.07.2019."

"Candidates possessing higher qualification than Diploma in Engineering level qualification such as AMIE / B.E. / B.Tech. or similar/equivalent/other higher qualification, are not eligible to apply for General Workman-B (Trainee)-Petrochemical position, the notice further states. The official job notice can be found here: https://www.bharatpetroleum.com/images/files/KR%20ADVTMT%20WEBSITE%20NOTFN.pdf