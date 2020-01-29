BKNMU Result 2019: Alternate website to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The BKNMU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared for the BA Sem 1 students. After the declaration of the results, several students tried to check the same on the website. However the results were declared on an alternate portal.

The university has also published a detailed notification regarding the reevaluation process. It states that students can do so for a maximum of two subjects. The results are available on http://bknmu.gipl.net/Welcome.aspx.