YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BJP accuses AAP of trying to lure its councillors

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Following the results of the Municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to lure their councillors.

    Poonawal holding a press conference at the BJP office in New Delhi said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is trying to lure their councillors for the mayoral election, according to a report.

    BJP accuses AAP of trying to lure its councillors
    Shehzad Poonawalla

    The BJP leader stated that Ward 206 councillor Monika Panth provided verification of the accusation by showing a call record. He stated that the party will now file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch using CCTV evidence.

    Harish Khuranna, a BJP Delhi spokesperson, said that Arvind Kejriwal's "agent" Shikha Garg is attracting BJP councillors. "Shikha Garg told Monika Panth that we will provide area funds and other funds to Panth. We all understand what 'other funds' mean. We have proof and we will submit the CCTV footage to the ACB," said BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khuranna.

    Recommended Video

      Bhagwant Mann on AAP’s Gujarat defeat; says AAP marked entry from Punjab to Gujarat | Oneindia News

      Warning Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP spokesperson said, "It is a warning to Arvind Kejriwal. They are BJP's councillors and not AAP councillors who will get sold. Don't try to lure BJP councillors. AAP might be up for sale, BJP can't get sold."

      BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala also said that the AAP has tried it with Congress. "First we saw cash for ticket scam before the MCD election. Now that they have not gotten the numbers they wanted. They have launched 'Pralobhan for Parshad.' They tried same with Congress. Two of the Congress councillors joined AAP and later rejoined Congress," Poonawala said.

      The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In the 250-ward MCD, Arvind Kejriwal's party won 134 seats. The BJP received 104 votes, while the Congress received only nine votes. Others received three.

      Comments

      More new-delhi News  

      Read more about:

      mcd polls

      Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 16:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 10, 2022
      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X