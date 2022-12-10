Delhi gears up for MCD polls, metro to begin services at 4 am on Dec 4

BJP accuses AAP of trying to lure its councillors

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Dec 10: Following the results of the Municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to lure their councillors.

Poonawal holding a press conference at the BJP office in New Delhi said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is trying to lure their councillors for the mayoral election, according to a report.

The BJP leader stated that Ward 206 councillor Monika Panth provided verification of the accusation by showing a call record. He stated that the party will now file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch using CCTV evidence.

Harish Khuranna, a BJP Delhi spokesperson, said that Arvind Kejriwal's "agent" Shikha Garg is attracting BJP councillors. "Shikha Garg told Monika Panth that we will provide area funds and other funds to Panth. We all understand what 'other funds' mean. We have proof and we will submit the CCTV footage to the ACB," said BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khuranna.

Warning Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP spokesperson said, "It is a warning to Arvind Kejriwal. They are BJP's councillors and not AAP councillors who will get sold. Don't try to lure BJP councillors. AAP might be up for sale, BJP can't get sold."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala also said that the AAP has tried it with Congress. "First we saw cash for ticket scam before the MCD election. Now that they have not gotten the numbers they wanted. They have launched 'Pralobhan for Parshad.' They tried same with Congress. Two of the Congress councillors joined AAP and later rejoined Congress," Poonawala said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In the 250-ward MCD, Arvind Kejriwal's party won 134 seats. The BJP received 104 votes, while the Congress received only nine votes. Others received three.

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 16:55 [IST]