  • search

Bizman robbed on DND flyover

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 19: A 55 year old businessman was allegedly robbed of his valuables on Tuesday by two-bike borne men on the DND flyover, police said.

    The victim, Ramneek Mohan Chopra, is the managing director of a firm which manufactures and markets wireless equipment for security forces, they said, adding that the incident took place in the afternoon.

    Bizman robbed on DND flyover
    Representational Image

    Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered at the Sunlight Colony police station.

    In his complaint, Chopra alleged that the his car got punctured at the entry of the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyover while entering from Maharani Bagh.

    Also Read | Dance like no one's watching: This thief shows off some moves before breaking into shop

    While the tyre was being replaced, two men came on bike, among them, one stood near the car and the other opened the car's door from the other side and lifted the bag which contained essential documents and sped towards Noida.

    The victim said he took help of another bike-borne man and chased the accused up to DND toll plaza. However, they sped away.

    The complainant suspects that the accused had thrown some sharp objects on the road due to which his car got punctured.

    A case has been registered in this connection and the investigation is on, police said.

    For More New Delhi News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    robbed manufactures investigation delhi police new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 9:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue