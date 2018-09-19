Bizman robbed on DND flyover

New Delhi, Sep 19: A 55 year old businessman was allegedly robbed of his valuables on Tuesday by two-bike borne men on the DND flyover, police said.

The victim, Ramneek Mohan Chopra, is the managing director of a firm which manufactures and markets wireless equipment for security forces, they said, adding that the incident took place in the afternoon.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered at the Sunlight Colony police station.

In his complaint, Chopra alleged that the his car got punctured at the entry of the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyover while entering from Maharani Bagh.

While the tyre was being replaced, two men came on bike, among them, one stood near the car and the other opened the car's door from the other side and lifted the bag which contained essential documents and sped towards Noida.

The victim said he took help of another bike-borne man and chased the accused up to DND toll plaza. However, they sped away.

The complainant suspects that the accused had thrown some sharp objects on the road due to which his car got punctured.

A case has been registered in this connection and the investigation is on, police said.

