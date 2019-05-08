  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank jobs: SBI announces job opening; How to apply online for Chief Technology Officer post

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: SBI recruitment 2019 process is underway and the leading PSU bank has invited applications for recruitment of Chief Technology Officer vacancy on SBI official website.

    SBI has thus far in 2019 advertised for massive recruitment for Probationary Officers and Junior Associates posts. Rectly, the SBI had invited applications for Specialist Cadre officers on contract basis.

    Bank jobs: SBI announces job opening; How to apply online for Chief Technology Officer post

    This latest SBI Chief Technology Officer vacancy announcement came three day back on SBI official SBI website. Last date to apply for SBI Chief Technology Officer job is May 20, 2019. There is one opening and the hiring would be on contract basis.

    SBI official notification for Chief Technology Officer vacancy: Click Here

    Download SBI official notification/advertisement for Chief Technology Officer job: Click Here

    How to apply online for SBI Chief Technology Officer vacancy:

    • Visit www.sbi.co.in/careers
    • Scoll down and click on "Current Openings" [https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html]
    • On this page, click on "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS".
    • On this page click on, click for new registration and proceed to regiustration form.
    • Fill out the basic information and register first.
    • Using the regisdtration information, return to page mentioned in Step-4 and login.
    • Fill out all the required information.
    • Submit
    • Take a printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi jobs banks

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue