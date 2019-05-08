Bank jobs: SBI announces job opening; How to apply online for Chief Technology Officer post

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 08: SBI recruitment 2019 process is underway and the leading PSU bank has invited applications for recruitment of Chief Technology Officer vacancy on SBI official website.

SBI has thus far in 2019 advertised for massive recruitment for Probationary Officers and Junior Associates posts. Rectly, the SBI had invited applications for Specialist Cadre officers on contract basis.

This latest SBI Chief Technology Officer vacancy announcement came three day back on SBI official SBI website. Last date to apply for SBI Chief Technology Officer job is May 20, 2019. There is one opening and the hiring would be on contract basis.

SBI official notification for Chief Technology Officer vacancy: Click Here

Download SBI official notification/advertisement for Chief Technology Officer job: Click Here

How to apply online for SBI Chief Technology Officer vacancy:

Visit www.sbi.co.in/careers

Scoll down and click on "Current Openings" [https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html]

On this page, click on "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS".

On this page click on, click for new registration and proceed to regiustration form.

Fill out the basic information and register first.

Using the regisdtration information, return to page mentioned in Step-4 and login.

Fill out all the required information.

Submit

Take a printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.