Bank jobs 2019: Allahabad bank recruitment for 92 Specialist Officer jobs; How to apply online?

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 19: Allahabad Bank recruitment 2019 is underway and the PSU bank has announced job openings for 92 Specialist Officers posts. The notification of Allahabad Bank Specialist Officers recruitment is available on bank's official website.

Allahabad Bank Specialist Officers recruitment process began on April 9, 2019 and the last date to apply online SO jobs is April 29, 2019. According to Allahabad Bank Specialist Officers recruitment 2019 official notification, out of the 92 openings, 51 are for Financial Analyst posts and 15 are for Manager (Law). The other openings in the bank are for Security Officer, Civil Engineer, Company Secretary, Manager (Fire Safety) and Manager IT- System Administrator, among others.

Allahabad Bank Notification for recruitment of Specialist Officers: Click Here

Notification for SO recruitment is in pdf format an you can download the file on your hard drive for future reference. The download link for Allahabad Bank SO recruitment 2019 notification is given above. The recruitment process involves an online test and interview.

How to apply online for Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer vacancies:

Visit bank's official website www.allahabadbank.in.

Click on careers or go to www.allahabadbank.in/Recruitment

Click on Apply Online under "SPECIALIST OFFICERS' RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2019-20".

Go to "Click here for New Registration" on top right.

Enter basic information and register first.

You will generate a user id and password.

Using new Username and password, come back to page mentioned in step 4 and login.

Read instructions and fill up the form

Make online payment

Submit

Keep the printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference.