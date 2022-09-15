Ayudha Puja 2022: Date, Muhurat, History and Significance

Delhi: Crackdown on defaulters, 17 fined for not wearing seat belts

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: Ayudha Puja 2022: Celebrated during the nine-day Navaratri festival, Ayudha Puja is popular in South India, mainly in Karnataka. Ayudha Puja is performed on Navami Tithi during Navratri.

On this day, people worship tools, electrical appliances, vehicles, and instruments they use to earn their livelihood.

On this auspicious occasion, craftsmen worship their tools and instruments similar to Vishwakarma Puja in other parts of India.

In modern day Ayudha Puja has limited to Vahana Puja when people worship their vehicles including cars, scooters, and motor bikes. On this day, people decorate all sort of vehicles, with vermilion, garlands, mango leaves and banana sapling and worship.

Ayudha Puja 2022: Date

This year Ayudha Puja will be observed on 4 October 2022.

Ayudha Puja 2022: Time

Vijaya Mahurat for Ayudha Puja is from 02:08 pm to 02:55 pm.

Ayudha Puja 2022: History and significance

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma granted the demon king Mahishasura's boon of immortality, on the condition that he could only be defeated by a woman.

That means no man or animal on Earth will be able to kill him. Buoyed over by the supreme power Mahishasura attacked Trilok (the three worlds of Earth, Heaven and Hell).

When the gods decided to start a war against Mahishasura, they fail to defeat him over Lord Brahma's boon.

Then, the Trinity gods of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva combined all their powers and gave birth to Goddess Durga, who is mounted on a lion.

After 9-long days of battle, the goddess killed him with her Trishul on the day of Mahalaya.

After slaying Mahishashura, the fierce goddess lay down her weapons on Navami.

So, Ayudha puja is considered as a way to celebrate the slaying of Mahishashura.

Things you will need

Lemons, Bananas, Fruits, Sugarcane pieces, Turmeric, Sindoor Areca nuts, Betel leaves, Puffed rice, White pumpkin, Powdered jaggery Coconuts, Banana Leaves, Agarbattis Camphor.

So, how do you perform Ayudha Puja?

Select an area where the tools, weapons and objects won't be disturbed.

Arrange the weapons on a platform and decorate them with flowers.

Prepare a paste of turmeric and sandalwood.

Using this paste, apply tilak to the tools.

Perform an Aarti with Camphor on the weapons.

Take blessings from the flames.

During Ayudha Puja, devotees also use a white pumpkin decorated with vermilion and turmeric and smashed in front of the vehicle as a custom to get rid of evil eyes.