AU Entrance Exam Result 2021 for two courses declared

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Allahabad University Entrance Exam, UGAT 2021 Result or AU Entrance Exam Result 2021 for 2 courses has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who appeared for the entrance exam in Bachelor of Science (BSc) Biology and BSc Mathematics can check their results now and download the scorecards.

"BSc (Bio) and BSc (Math) results have been declared. Login to download your scorecard," read a statement on the official website. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Arts (BA), BSc-Maths,BSc-Bio, BSc-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Fine Arts(BFA), and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) courses. There is no information as of now on the results for the other courses, but reports say that they would be declared soon. The AU Entrance Exam Result 2021 is available on aupravesh2021.com.

