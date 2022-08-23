As Delhi sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, authorities plan containment measures

New Delhi, Aug 23: District authorities in Delhi who have made wearing of masks mandatory in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases have started planning a strategy to enforce containment measures and controlling infections which have seen a rise in the past couple of weeks.

An official cited by the Indian Express said that the number of cases are rising by the day. The government has directed the health department to boost medical facilities provided on a daily basis act public health centres to overcome any unexpected situation. Hence to put in place the measures, the staff has been directed to keep themselves at the disposal of the district administrations of the concerned area for discharging the duty of containment measures.

Meanwhile the Southwest district administration has asked about 108 school teachers from its districts to be ready for deployment. "The officials shall continue to work in their respective departments till they receive deployment orders issued by Nodal Officer, Manpower. Non-compliance of this order will be viewed seriously and shall attract penal action as per act/regulation in force," read the notification sent to the teachers.

Some districts have asked teachers who were earlier deployed on COVID-19 duty to report to the offices of the district magistrates with immediate effect by filling the joining form link.