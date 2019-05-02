Army jobs: Indian Army recruitment 2019 underway, hundreds of jobs announced; How to apply online?

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 2: Indian Army recruitment 2019 is underway and hunderds of Army Jobs are up for grabs. Indian Army Recruitment Rallies are being held across the country and jobs range from openings for soldier posts to Nursing Assistants, from Army Store Keepers to Soldier Clerk.

Official notification for Indian Army Group D Posts: Click Here

The Indian Army has massive requirement of personnel for Group D jobs. Currently, over 600 Indian Army Group D jobs are available. Out of these 541 job openings are for porters while 51 vacancies have been announced for the posts of Mate, Barber, Washerman, Cook, Tailor, Equipment Repairer and Carpenters.

To know all about different categories under which India Army recruits: Click Here

Indian Army also hires for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk and Soldier Tradesman through Indian Army recruitment 2019 drive.

For Indian Army soldier technical jobs, the candidates with a science background and aptitude for electrical, mechanical and other technical fields are being sought.

How to join Indian Army: To know all about Army jobs: Click Here

Official notification of Indian Army Technical Graduate Course: Click Here

How to apply for Indian Army Technical Graduate Course vacancies for engineers:

Visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in .

. Click on 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' and then click 'Registration'.

Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

After getting registered, click on 'Apply Online' under dashboard.

A page 'Officers Selection-Eligibility' will open.

Then click 'Apply' shown against Technical Graduate Course.

A page 'Application Form' will open. Read the instructions carefully and click 'Continue' to fill details as required under various segments.

Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. 'Save & Continue' each time before you go to the next segment.

After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page 'Summary of your information' wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

Cick on 'Submit Now' only after carefully ascertaining that the correct details have been filled in. Candidates must click 'Submit Now' each time they open the application for editing.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number