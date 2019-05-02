  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army jobs: Indian Army recruitment 2019 underway, hundreds of jobs announced; How to apply online?

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 2: Indian Army recruitment 2019 is underway and hunderds of Army Jobs are up for grabs. Indian Army Recruitment Rallies are being held across the country and jobs range from openings for soldier posts to Nursing Assistants, from Army Store Keepers to Soldier Clerk.

    Official notification for Indian Army Group D Posts: Click Here

    Army jobs: Indian Army recruitment 2019 underway, hundreds of jobs announced; How to apply online?

    The Indian Army has massive requirement of personnel for Group D jobs. Currently, over 600 Indian Army Group D jobs are available. Out of these 541 job openings are for porters while 51 vacancies have been announced for the posts of Mate, Barber, Washerman, Cook, Tailor, Equipment Repairer and Carpenters.

    To know all about different categories under which India Army recruits: Click Here

    Indian Army also hires for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk and Soldier Tradesman through Indian Army recruitment 2019 drive.

    For Indian Army soldier technical jobs, the candidates with a science background and aptitude for electrical, mechanical and other technical fields are being sought.

    How to join Indian Army: To know all about Army jobs: Click Here

    Official notification of Indian Army Technical Graduate Course: Click Here

    How to apply for Indian Army Technical Graduate Course vacancies for engineers:

    • Visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
    • Click on 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' and then click 'Registration'.
    • Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.
    • After getting registered, click on 'Apply Online' under dashboard.
    • A page 'Officers Selection-Eligibility' will open.
    • Then click 'Apply' shown against Technical Graduate Course.
    • A page 'Application Form' will open. Read the instructions carefully and click 'Continue' to fill details as required under various segments.
    • Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. 'Save & Continue' each time before you go to the next segment.
    • After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page 'Summary of your information' wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.
    • Cick on 'Submit Now' only after carefully ascertaining that the correct details have been filled in. Candidates must click 'Submit Now' each time they open the application for editing.
    • The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    indian army recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue