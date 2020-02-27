APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: The APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam will be held next month. More details will be available on the official website.

The hall ticket has been released for the lecturer recruitment exam in the Government Polytechnic Colleges in AP Technical Education Service. The exams would be held on March 12, 13, 14 and 15.

"Candidates can download the Hall tickets from 26.02.2020 for Main Examination (Computer Based Test) to the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic in A.P Technical Education Service vide Notification No: 23/2018 which is scheduled to be held from 12/03/2020 to 15/03/2020 FN & AN will be hosted on the Commission's website: https://psc.ap.gov.in," an official statement read. The hall ticket is available on psc.ap.gov.in.

Direct link to download APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Hall Ticket: https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(5bmduorkzt5vmu4jmkrtqfcs))/UI/CandidateLoginPages/UserRegistration.aspx