Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
APPSC Group 2 result 2019, final cut off released: Five important links here
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 26: The APPSC Group 2 result 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the screening test for the post falling under Group-II services on May 5. The final cut off has also been released. The drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 446 vacancies of which 110 are carried forward from backlogs. The results are available on psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC Group 2 result 2019: Important links