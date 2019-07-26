  • search
    APPSC Group 2 result 2019, final cut off released: Five important links here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 26: The APPSC Group 2 result 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the screening test for the post falling under Group-II services on May 5. The final cut off has also been released. The drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 446 vacancies of which 110 are carried forward from backlogs. The results are available on psc.ap.gov.in.

    APPSC Group 2 result 2019: Important links

  • Screening test results, notification: Click Here
  • Group 11 service results: Click Here
  • Cut off marks statement:Click Here
  • Final key: Click Here
  • Webnote: Click Here

