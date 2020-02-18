  • search
    Appraisal system for teachers in Arunachal Pradesh likely

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier BD Mishra pitched for an appraisal system for teachers, stressing that there is a need for a wave to improve the quality of education in the state.

    Addressing the inaugural session of the higher and technical education conference here, Brigadier Mishra said that parents must inculcate an "entrepreneurial tendency" among their school-going children.

    Appraisal system for teachers in Arunachal Pradesh likely
    Representational Image

    He urged teachers and students to work with a "nation-first" attitude and take their profession as a nation-building measure.

    Higher education is a result of continuous growth and its foundation needs to be strong, he said.

    "The need is to make primary, secondary and college teaching and studying progressive and broad-based," the governor said in his address.

    "There is and will always be a mismatch between large workforce accretion and limited job availability," he added.

    The governor underscored the need for effective implementation of education policies and stressed that education must be for enabling individuals and not a certification for securing jobs only.

    At the function, the governor felicitated retired lecturer C K Singh of Dera Natung College with the 'Life Time Teacher Award'.

    He also felicitated Temin Payum, assistant professor (Botany) of J N College in Pasighat and S Suresh Kumar, principal-in-charge of Government Polytechnic in Namsai with the 'Outstanding College Teachers Award'.

    Brigadier Mishra gave the 'Governor's Cash Award' for toppers in the undergraduate exams for 2019 to four students.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 8:40 [IST]
