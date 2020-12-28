APEAMCET 2020 Web Options entry starts today: Check all details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: The APEAMCET 2020 Web Options entry will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

Those qualified and eligible candidates who took part in the web counselling process that involved payment of processing fee and certificate verification conducted between October 22 and November 3 2020 for admission to B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy Courses can now submit their APEAMCET 2020 Web Options entry online.

The online web option entry is from Monday (today) to Tuesday, December 29 2020 for APEAMCET rank 1 to 60,000. For the ran 60,001 to last rank the option is open on December 30 and will close on December 31 2020. The exercising of fresh options/change of options from Rank 1 to last rank will be held on January 1 2021 and the allotment will be placed on the website after 6 pm on January 3 2021.

The certificate verification for candidates who have paid processing fee, but are not eligible in the ranks recently, but not verified online or candidates whose data is incomplete will begin from December 29.

The Special category (PH, NCC, CAP, Sports and Games) candidates with APEAMCET 2020 Rank 1 to last rank can visit Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada, on December 29, 2020, for verification. General category candidates with APEAMCET 2020 Rank 1 to last rank can visit all HLCs, except the except Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada, December 28, to December 31, 2020.