AP SSC 2019 results to be declared on this date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 11: The AP SSC 2019 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports now suggest that the results would be declared on May 14. The evaluation process has been completed. However the internal marks of the students need to be uploaded and that process would be completed by May 13, following which the results would be declared the next day.

The results were slightly delayed this year as the officials were busy with election duty. The exams were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) from March 11 to April 2 2019.

Last year, it may be recalled the results were declared on April 29 itself. The pass percentage was recorded at 94.48. The results once declared will be available on www.bseap.org.

How to check AP SSC 2019 result:

Go to www.bseap.org

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout