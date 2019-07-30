Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
AP Police Constable Mains Exam Result 2019
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 30: The AP Police Constable Mains Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The exam was conducted on March 17 for the post of AP Police Constable, warder and fireman. Candidates can ge the scanned OMR sheet which is available on the official website and the last date to submit the same is August 1 2019, 5 pm.
Candidates can request for verification of paper by applying online and also paying Rs 1,000. The results are available on slprb.ap.gov.in.
How to check AP Constable Mains Exam Result 2019:
- Go to slprb.ap.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout