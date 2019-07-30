AP Police Constable Mains Exam Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 30: The AP Police Constable Mains Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on March 17 for the post of AP Police Constable, warder and fireman. Candidates can ge the scanned OMR sheet which is available on the official website and the last date to submit the same is August 1 2019, 5 pm.

Candidates can request for verification of paper by applying online and also paying Rs 1,000. The results are available on slprb.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP Constable Mains Exam Result 2019:

Go to slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout