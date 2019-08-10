AP Panchayat Secretary Main Exam admit card 2019 date confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: The AP Panchayat Secretary Main Exam admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam will be held on August 26 2019. It may be recalled that the exam was originally meant to be held on August 2, but the same was postponed. The prelims were held on April 21. The admit card would be released on August 13 2019.

The exam is aimed at recruiting candidates for the appointment to Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) post in Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 1,051 vacancies are to be filed through this recruitment. Candidates must carry their hall ticket or admit card to the exam hall with ID proof.