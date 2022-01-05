AP Model School Society Teachers Recruitment 2022: Apply for 282 posts, check eligibility, salary

WATCH: Man plays with puppy on the beach, video will make you smile

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 05: Andhra Pradesh Model School Society has invited application for 282 teachers post. Model Schools for engaging 211 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and 71 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in A.P. Model Schools spread over in 12 Districts on contract basis in terms.

Interested candidates can apply for Post Graduate Teachers and Trained Graduate Teachers online through the official site of Directorate of School Education, AP.

AP Model School Society Teachers Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of Online application on the website: 03-01-2022

Last Date for submission of Online application: 07-01-2022 up to 5.00 PM

Candidates who submit false/fake information in online application form are liable for criminal prosecution besides rejection of the application or cancellation of selection.

AP Model School Society Teachers Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Age: The maximum age limit is 44 and should not be less than 18 years as on the date of issuance of notification. However, in case of SC/ST/BC/EWS candidates the maximum age limit shall be 49 years and in respect of Physically Challenged candidates the maximum age limit shall be 54 years.

Upper age limit for Ex-service Men: A person, who worked in the Armed Forces of the Indian Union, shall be allowed to deduct the length of the service rendered by him in the Armed Forces and three years from his age for the purpose of the maximum age limit will be taken into consideration.

AP Model School Society Teachers Recruitment 2022: Professional Qualifications:

Must possess B.Ed recognized by NCTE (or) equivalent degree with Methodology in the concerned subject from UGC recognized University.

AP Model School Society Teachers Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

The Minimum Time Scale of Pay fxed by Government from time to time shall be paid, without any allowances. At present, the posts of PGT carries MTS of pay of Rs.31,460/- per month and the post of TGT carries MTS of pay of Rs.28,940/- per month.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 14:12 [IST]