AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Last date tomorrow, website to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 09: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 dates were revised recenty. More details are also available on the official website.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 1. However now as per the revised schedule the exam will be held between September 1 and 8 2019.

Meanwhile the application process is still on and will conclude on August 10 2019 ie tomorrow. Candidates can apply on gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

How to apply for AP Grama Sachivalyam Recruitment 2019:

Go to gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Click on one time registration

Enter required details

Log in

Fill form, upload documents

Make payment

Download form

Take a printout