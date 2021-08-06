YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today: Check direct link here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 06: Andhra Pradesh, Secondary School Certificate, AP SSC Result 2021 is likely to be released today at 5 pm. Once declared, students can check their results at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

    Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today: Check direct link here

    "It is hereby informed that the school wise results along with the 'memorandum of subject-wise performance' of students for SSC public examinations, March 2020 and June 2021 will be released by the Hon'ble minister for education, A.P, on 06.08.2021 at 5.00 pm at R&B Building Media Point, M.G. Road, Vijayawada," stated a notice from The Director of Government Examinations.

    Over 5 lakh students have registered for the examination this year. Students would be able to download their Andhra Pradesh 10th Result using school login.

    How to check AP SSC Result 2021

    • Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
    • Click on the SSC result link
    • Now enter the login details and submit
    • Download the marks memo

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh results

    Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X