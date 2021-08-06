Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today: Check direct link here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 06: Andhra Pradesh, Secondary School Certificate, AP SSC Result 2021 is likely to be released today at 5 pm. Once declared, students can check their results at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

"It is hereby informed that the school wise results along with the 'memorandum of subject-wise performance' of students for SSC public examinations, March 2020 and June 2021 will be released by the Hon'ble minister for education, A.P, on 06.08.2021 at 5.00 pm at R&B Building Media Point, M.G. Road, Vijayawada," stated a notice from The Director of Government Examinations.

Over 5 lakh students have registered for the examination this year. Students would be able to download their Andhra Pradesh 10th Result using school login.

How to check AP SSC Result 2021

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the SSC result link

Now enter the login details and submit

Download the marks memo

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 10:28 [IST]