    Air India to start new flights; Check routes, dates and other details

    New Delhi, June 21: Air India will launch four new flights in September, three of which will start from Mumbai.

    Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said Air India will begin services on Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar and Mumbai-Nairobi routes from September 27.

    Representational Image

    "I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27th Sept 2019, Air India will begin a direct Mumbai-Nairobi flight (4 days a week) to improve air connectivity between India & Kenya," he tweeted.

    Last Friday, he had announced a new flight on Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto route from September 27.

    "To honour another long pending demand of devotees to provide air connectivity between Guru Nagri & Sri Patna Sahib, I am delighted to announce the commencement of a daily Air India flight between Mumbai-Patna-Amritsar from 27th Sept 2019," he had tweeted.

    He also tweeted, "Delighted to announce the commencement of a four days a week @airindiain flight to connect Delhi-Chennai-Bali from 27th October 2019. This flight will enhance connectivity & pushthe flow of tourists & travellers between India & Bali."

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
