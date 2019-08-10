Air India recruitment 2019:125 AME job openings at AIESL announced; Walk-in-interview schedule

New Delhi, Aug 10: Air India has announced 125 AME or Aircraft Maintenance Engineers vacancies at AIESL on the official website. AIESL AME jobs are for DGCA license holders and Air India would be conducting walk in interview to fill up these posts. Air India AIESL AME recruitment official notification download link is given below.

Air India AIESL walk-in-interview for AME vacancies would be from 03rd September to 07th September 2019. Air India walk-in-interview address and documents to be carried are given below. The AIESL AME recruitment will a fixed term employment (FTE) for a period of five years.

Air India AIESL AME recruitment official notification download: Click Here

Air India AME salary, DGCA license requirements for AME posts:

These Air India AME jobs require DGCA B-1 and B-2 certification for aircraft maintenance. Also,one year maintenance experience as a certifying support staff with CAR 145 approved organization is needed to be eligible for these AIESL AME posts. Air India AME post salary or expected remuneration for Aircraft Maintenance Engineer would be in the range of Rs.95,000 to Rs.1,28,000 pm. DGCA approved B1 and B2 licenses to cover A321/A320/A319/NEO air crafts is must to apply.

Air India AME walk-interview revised schedule:

For B1 and B2 license holders for B737-700/800/900/Max type of Aircraft, the interview dates in Delhi are September 3, 2019 (B1 AME)and September 4, 2019 (B2- AME ).In Mumbai, the walk-ins for these vacancies are on September 9.

For B1 and B2 license holders for B777-200LR/300ER & B787 Series type of Aircraft, the interview dates in Delhi and Mumbai are September 5 and 10, respectively.

For B1 qualified AMEs for A321/A320/A319/NEO Aircraft, Air India Walk-in-interview in Delhi is on September 6. For B1 and B2 qualified in maintenance of ATR -72 -600,PW127 M Engines, the interview in Delhi is on September 7.

Air India AME walk-in-interview application form download: Address, documents to carry

Visit http://www.airindia.in/careers.htm

There is an option called "Revised Walk-in Notification for the post of AME on Fixed Terms Contract (FTE) basis", just below there is an option "Click here to view advertisement". Click and download the pdf.

Read this notification fully and scroll down to page 7. Take printout from page 7-13 in Air India AME official notification.

Fill up this application form and take this along with supporting documents mentioned in the official notification.

Walk-in from 0930 hrs. to 1200 hrs. At below given address:

Delhi address: AIESL, HR Department, A-320 Avionics Complex, (Near New Custom House) IGI Airport, Terminal -II New Delhi - 110037. Ph. 011 25652442, 25667895

Mumbai address: APU Hangar, Near Flight Safety Department, Old Airport, Kalina, Santacruz (West) Mumbai-400029 Ph.022-26263010