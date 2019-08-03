Air India offers discount on select international flights, Check fare and routes

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 03: Looking for cheap international destinations to travel to from India? You're in luck! Flag carrier Air India is offering a 10 per cent discount on its international flight tickets.

The airline Under the monsoon bonanza offer is offering discounts only on select international routes. Travel under this sale will be available for economy and business class passengers.

The discount can only be applied on one-way tickets and return travel only under the monsoon sale. The booking is open till August 10 and the flyers can book their tickets on the airline's website to avail the discount.

India to UK (London / Birmingham).

India to Europe - Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Milan, Stockholm, Vienna.

India to Israel - Tel Aviv.

Applicability :

Valid for travel in Economy and Business class for one way and return travel. Discount is not applicable on code Share flights.

Sale Validity :

With immediate effect, up to 10th August 2019.

Travel Validity :

Outbound travel commencing on/after 28th June 2019 up to 10th August 2019.