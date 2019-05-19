AIIMS jobs: All you need to know about AIIMS recruitment of senior residents; How to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 19: AIIMS recruitment of senior residents is underway and applications have been invited for the appointment of Senior resident posts at different AIIMS across the country.

AIIMS Jodhpur Senior Residents recruitment: How to apply

AIIMS Jodhpur is recruiting 131 Senior resident and an official notification has been released on official website. Last date to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Senior Residents job openings is June 17, 2019.

Official notification for AIIMS jodhpur recruitment of Senior Residents: Click Here

Direct link to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Senior Resident vacancies: Click Here [http://176.9.103.92/SR/SR_2019_1/]

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019 for Senior Residents: How to apply

AIIMS Patna is recruiting 104 Senior resident and an official notification has been released on official website. Last date to apply for AIIMS Patna Senior Residents job openings is May 31, 2019.

Official notification for AIIMS Patna recruitment of Senior Residents: Click Here

How to apply for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident vacancies:

Download the notification from the above link and scroll down in the pdf to find application form. Take a printout of the form and fill it up. Then, send through Speed Post/Registered Post/Courier to this address:

Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif,

Patna (Bihar), PIN- 801507

AIIMS Raipur recruiting 84 senior residents; How to apply online for AIIMS jobs:

AIIMS Raipur online application process for recruiting Senior Residents will begin today on official website. AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2019 for senior residents will be conducted through Walk-in Interview.

AIIMS Raipur Senior Residents vacancies official notification: Click Here

AIIMS Raipur senior resident jobs: The On-line registration of applications will be available on AIIMS Raipur official website www.aiimsraipur.edu.in from May 15, 2019 to May 30, 2019.

AIIMS Raipur senior resident vacancies: Steps to apply

Visit www.aiimsraipur.edu.in

Click on recruitment and from the drop down slect vacancies.

Select the option which says "recruitment of Senior Residents"

Click on it and follow the instructions.

Fill up the form and upload required documents Submit