AIBE 16 result to be declared in February 2022

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Bar Council of India will declare the All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE 16) results in the first week of February. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The result for AIBE-XVI held on 31st October 2021 would be uploaded in the 1st week of Feb, 2022, read a statement. The BCI has already released the AIBE XVI answer key on November 9 2021. The result will be declared after taking into consideration the objections raised in the AIBE answer key. The AIBE 16 result once declared will be available on allindiabarexamination.com.

