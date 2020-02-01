After much delay DU Results 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The DU Results 2019 have been declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The DU results for the 1, 3 and 5 semesters for the UG and PG programmes has been released. The results for the exams conducted in November-December are usually announced in the last week of December of early January.

This year the results were delayed due to the strikes. The results are available on du.ac.in.