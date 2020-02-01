  • search
    After much delay DU Results 2019 declared

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The DU Results 2019 have been declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The DU results for the 1, 3 and 5 semesters for the UG and PG programmes has been released. The results for the exams conducted in November-December are usually announced in the last week of December of early January.

    This year the results were delayed due to the strikes. The results are available on du.ac.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 7:52 [IST]
