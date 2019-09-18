  • search
    AFCAT Result 2019 declared, important update on date and venue

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The AFCAT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The date and venue can be selected between September 17 and September 23. The notification says that the after this date the venue will be allowed randomly to the candidates who fail to chose their date and time.

    The AFSB testing will begin from October 21 2019. The exam was held on August 24 and 25 for Flying Branch and Ground Duties. AFCAT 02/2019 supplementary exam(for Srinagar candidates only) will be conducted on September 25 and the admit card is available for download through candidate login, the Indian Air Force said in a sepeearte notification.

    Direct link to download AFCAT Result 2019: https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 6:23 [IST]
