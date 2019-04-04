Accidental firing in a Delhi cafe sends people scurrying for cover

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 4: People inside a coffee shop in Central Delhi's Connaught Place were shocked momentarily when a firearm accidentally went off on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.

    As the loud bang resonated inside the cafe, many customers gasped and some, who realised it was a bullet being fired, even considered running for cover.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    What had actually happened was that a 61-year-old businessman was carrying a licensed weapon which accidentally fell and went off, police said.

    "A call was received regarding an incident of firing inside a coffee house at Connaught Place today. During inquiry it was revealed that a man had come for coffee. He was carrying a licensed weapon which fell down and there was accidental firing. No injuries reported," news agency ANI quoted DCP of New Delhi district as saying.

    [Girl shoots mother with toy pistol which turns out to be a real one]

    A case has been registered against a 61-year-old businessman Anil Kumar, under Arms Act and Section 336 of the IPC, the ANI report further said.

    Connaught Place is one of the largest financial, commercial and business centres in New Delhi.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 20:56 [IST]
