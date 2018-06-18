English

AAP Dharna: Delhi minister Satyendra Jain’s health deteriorates, rushed to hospital

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday over the Aam Aadmi Party government's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has been hospitalised for his deteriorating health condition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted late on Sunday.

    The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. "Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health," Kejriwal tweeted.

    Satyendar Jain along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai were staging a sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal's house.

    His health summary this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 mg/dL and ketone level in urine was large. The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

    Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Jain, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

