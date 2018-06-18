AAP dharna: Rahul attacks PM Modi over 'anarchy', says Delhi people are victims

Keeping in line with his party's stand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP for their protests leading to a stalemate in the city, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the criris.

Taking to twitter Rahul wrote: "Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos & diorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out."

The Congress on Sunday defended its decision to not join other opposition parties in supporting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his standoff with Delhi LG Anil Baijal , calling the AAP leader's "dharna in an air-conditioned room" a "drama", and alleging that his party does not stands for any ideology.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is not his party but Kejriwal who is feeling isolated and seeking support from everywhere as he is losing his credibility and vote base rapidly.

He also played down the support extended to Kejriwal by four chief ministers, including heads of three regional parties, saying they would not fight the polls in Delhi and it is the AAP leader who will face the people.

The voters will opt for the Congress and not the AAP, he claimed.

"Why should the Congress feel isolated? It is Kejriwal who is feeling isolated and seeking support from everywhere," he said.

The Congress has been criticised in some quarters for keeping away from support extended by several opposition parties.

Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, and development minister Gopal Rai have camped at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office since June 11, refusing to leave until the L-G makes IAS officers end an alleged strike and make them cooperate with their Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day