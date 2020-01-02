  • search
    20-year-old man sets motorcycle on fire after being challaned for riding without helmet; arrested

    New Delhi, Jan 02: A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire after he was challaned by the traffic police in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Wednesday, police said.

    Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.

    Image courtesy: Twitter

    The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire, the officer said.

      A case has been registered and the accused arrested, the officer added.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
