17-year-old girl attacked with 'acid' in Delhi; 1 detained

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 14: Two bike riders allegedly attacked a 17-year-old girl with an acid-like substance near Uttam Nagar in West Delhi on Wednesday, police here said. The victim is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital and the police have detained a person in the case.

''She has suffered 7-8 per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She is being examined. She is admitted in the Burn ICU and is stable,'' news agency PTI quoted a doctor attending the victim as saying. According to the police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.

''A PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station. It was stated that a girl, aged 17 years, was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7.30 am this morning,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan. The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident, the officer said.

According to the police, CCTV footage of the incident has captured two people throwing 'acid' at the girl. The girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack, one of whom has been detained by police, the DCP added.

Bengaluru man gets lifer for killing wife in acid attack

दिल्ली में एसिड अटैक का मामला

Acid Attack in #Delhi- a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30am this morning.#acidattack pic.twitter.com/F5sPjnllmg — Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) December 14, 2022

DCW chief asks govt

In a post on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded justice for the school-going girl and criticised the government for not being able to enforce the ban on the over-the-counter sale of acid in the country.

''Acid was thrown at a school girl near Dwarka Mor. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the government wake up?'' she wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

द्वारका मोड़ के पास एक स्कूली छात्रा पर तेज़ाब फेंका। हमारी टीम पीड़िता की मदद के लिए अस्पताल पहुँच रही है। बेटी को इंसाफ़ दिलाएँगे। दिल्ली महिला आयोग सालों से देश में तेज़ाब बैन करने की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। कब जगेंगी सरकारें? — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 14, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also raised concerns over the "increasing" rate of crime in the national capital. ''L-G Saab, you have Delhi Police and crime is increasing every day. Instead of interfering in the work of the Delhi government, you should concentrate on your work. After your arrival, crimes are increasing in Delhi,'' he tweeted in Hindi.