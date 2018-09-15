  • search

12 persons arrested for arson, firing in the air

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 15: Twelve people have been arrested for firing in the air, arson and scuffle at Khushall park colony in Tronica city area here, police said Friday.

    Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said, Amit (22), a native of Khajoori Khas Delhi, along with his friend Dharmavir reached the house of a woman, Geeta (48), on Wednesday and following a heated argument, thrashed her.

    Representational Image

    When Geeta's son and daughter pulled her inside the house and locked the door, Amit and Dharmavir started throwing stones at the house, the police officer said.

    In the meantime, Geeta went upstairs and threw a cement block which hit Amit causing grievous injury. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the SSP said.

    Enraged over the death of Amit, around 24 bike-borne men reached Geeta's house on Thursday and started firing in the air. They broke open the door of her house and set it ablaze, Krishna said.

    On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and arrested 12 accused with two country-made pistols and live cartridges. Seven motorcycles were also seized, the police officer said, adding some of the accused managed to flee.

    On the complaint of the deceased's father a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Geeta and her son and daughter.

    Investigation revealed that Geeta had shifted to Tornica city from Khajoori Khas a few days ago and had started selling psychotropic substances. Geeta has also been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, SSP Krishna said.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 12:41 [IST]
