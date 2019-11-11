10th pass jobs: ISRO announces 86 vacancies; Download ISRO notification, how to apply

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 11: ISRO recruitment notification for 90 openings for carpenter, chemical, electrician, Fitter, Electronic Mechanic and other job is out on the official website. To apply for these ISRO jobs, applicants should submit their application form through online mode.

    The last date to apply for these ISRO jobs is November 29, 2019. Please visit the official website www.isro.gov.in.

    Candidates will have to appear for a written test. There can be a round of interview also. Please visit - apps.isac.gov.in for all the details.

    The place of posting would be Propellant Complex, Rasayani Facility, Raigad district, Maharashtra, and ISTRAC ground station, SDSC Bihar, Sriharikota.

    ISRO vacancies/ ISRO jobs post wise details:

    Total posts: 90

    Carpenter: 1

    Chemical: 10

    Electrician: 10

    Electronic Mechanic: 14

    Fitter: 34

    Instrument Mechanic: 2

    Pump operator cum Mechanic: 6

    Refrigeration and Air conditioning: 5

    Chemical: 1

    Fitter: 2

    Boiler Attendant: 2

    Electronic Mechanic: 1

    Mechanical: 2

    How to apply for ISRO jobs:

    • Firstly, visit the official website: apps.isac.gov.in.
    • Now, select the desired recruitment notification.
    • Read the detailed notification and applying instructions carefully
    • After that click on the apply online link and open application form
    • Fill personal and academic details in the online application form
    • Upload the original photograph and signature in the specified format
    • Pay the application fee for ISRO Recruitment 2019
    • Click on submit button and save the application form
    • Finally, take the print out of online form for further use.

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 18:46 [IST]
