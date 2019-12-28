  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10th pass jobs: How to apply for RRC recruitment: Full vacancy list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 28: The RRC recruitment for 10th pass jobs has been notified. More details are available on the official website.

    A total of 2,562 vacancies have been notified and the process would end on January 22, 5 pm. The applications have been invited for the posts of apprentice.

    10th pass jobs: How to apply for RRC recruitment: Full vacancy list

    The candidates would be selected on the basis of the marks secured in the Class 10 and ITI apprentice course. While there would be a medical exam and document verification round, no exam or interview would be conducted. More details are available on rrccr.com.

    Eligibility criteria:

    Candidates should have secured at least 50 per cent marks in class 10 or equivalent elevel of education.

    Age:

    The applicant must be at least 15 years of age and the upper limit is 24 years. The upper age is relaxed up to 5 years for SC/ST and three years for OBC candidates. The age would be calculated as on January 1 2020.

    Application fee:

    Candidates would need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

    RRB Recruitment for 10th pass jobs: How to apply:

    • Go to rrccr.com
    • Click on apply online under engagement of apprentices
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • Fill form and upload images
    • Make the payment
    • Submit
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    railway jobs recruitment

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue