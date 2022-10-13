YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Nagpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    59-year-old biker killed as tress falls on him

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Nagpur, Oct 13: A retired employee of the Central Jail here was killed after a tree fell on him when he was going on a motorcycle in Civil Lines area of Nagpur on Wednesday morning, police said.

    The deceased was identified as Dilip Jaronde (59), a resident of Dighori in Nagpur. He was a former driver of the Jail Printing Press, he said.

    59-year-old biker killed as tress falls on him

    "Jaronde was on his way to some work around 11.15 am. Suddenly, a tree fell on him near Raja Rani Chowk, in which he was seriously injured. Some passers-by rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead," an official said.

    The incident caused a traffic snarl at the junction and the road was cleared by the Nagpur civic body's staff in some time.

    MP EOW detains bishop from Nagpur airport in cheating caseMP EOW detains bishop from Nagpur airport in cheating case

    A case of accidental death was registered by Sitabuldi police, he said.

    Comments

    More nagpur News  

    Read more about:

    killed tree nagpur

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X