59-year-old biker killed as tress falls on him

Nagpur

pti-PTI

Nagpur, Oct 13: A retired employee of the Central Jail here was killed after a tree fell on him when he was going on a motorcycle in Civil Lines area of Nagpur on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Jaronde (59), a resident of Dighori in Nagpur. He was a former driver of the Jail Printing Press, he said.

"Jaronde was on his way to some work around 11.15 am. Suddenly, a tree fell on him near Raja Rani Chowk, in which he was seriously injured. Some passers-by rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead," an official said.

The incident caused a traffic snarl at the junction and the road was cleared by the Nagpur civic body's staff in some time.

A case of accidental death was registered by Sitabuldi police, he said.